'Lakshadweep's Tourism Surges After PM Modi's Visit To Island,' Says Official

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Lakshadweep is witnessing an enormous amount of interest after PM Narendra Modi visited the island this year, tourism officer Imthias Mohammed T B told ANI news agency. He said both domestic and international tourists have been inquiring about Lakshadweep ever since Prime Minister Modi promoted the island on social media.\"Impact is huge, we are receiving lots of inquiries,\" Lakshadweep tourism officer said said they will be deploying more cruise ships to boost connectivity to the island.5 states where Indians need special permits to visitAman Singh, a tourist from Mumbai said, \"We wanted to come for a very long time to Lakshwadeep but there were many myths associated with the island but PM Modi's visit had an impact that it is possible to go\".Sumit Anand said he made the archipelago his next designation only after seeing PM Modi's photos and videos Modi in January this year visited the Union territory and tried snorkelling. At that time, PM wrote, \"For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list\".Goa-based FLY91 takes off for Lakshadweep on inaugural flightAfter the PM's visit to Lakshadweep, India and Maldives relations soared. Subsequently, Indian tourists, who used to flock to the Maldives, shunned the island nation and expressed their interest in going to Lakshadweep instead.A full-blown backlash was directed at the Maldives following derogatory remarks against India and PM Modi on social media by three Maldivian officials after Modi posted photos and video of the picturesque island Navy commissions 'INS Jatayu'-Significance of 2nd base in LakshadweepWith the increase in interest in Lakshadweep, last month budget carrier IndiGo announced a direct flight between Bengaluru and Agatti. Currently, only Alliance Air has services to Agatti while regional carrier FLY91 plans to start services to the destination this month.

