Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases Candidates List For Goa, Morena, Gwalior & More Seats. See Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Indian National Congress (Congress) has released its list of candidates for Goa North, Goa South, Morena, Gwalior, Khandwa, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli (ST) Lok Sabha seats, ahead of the upcoming General Elections Goa North, the Congress has named Ramakant Khalap, while Capt. Viriato Fernandes will represent the party from the Goa South Lok Sabha seat the Madhya Pradesh LS seats, Satyapal Singh Sikaewar will represent the party from Morena, while Praveen Pathank will be its candidate from Gwalior, and Narendra Patel will stand from Khandwa the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli (ST), the Congress has named Ajit Ramjibhai Mahla as its LS candidate Will Win This Election, Says Rahul GandhiCongress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi believes his party has a chance of winning the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to reporters after the Congress released its 2024 manifesto called 'Nyay Patra' on April 5, Gandhi expressed confidence in his party and said projections are underestimating their odds.“It is a much closer election than is being propagated by the media. It is a close election and we are going to fight an excellent election and we are going to win the election,\" he said Releases Nyay PatraCongress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi released the Nyay Patra manifesto at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi last evening manifesto promises to ensure that minorities in the country will have the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws. For voters, it also vowed to amend the election laws as it suggested a combination of electronic voting machines and ballot paper to conduct elections.

The manifesto states,“We will amend the election laws to combine the efficiency of the electronic voting machine (EVM) and the transparency of the ballot paper.\"The manifesto further noted that voting will be through the EVM. However, at the same time, the voter will be able to hold and deposit the machine-generated voting slip into the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) unit the manifesto, Congress has guaranteed a national minimum wage of ₹400 per day and promised the minimum support price (MSP) that the farmers have long demanded and 50 percent government jobs for all women.

