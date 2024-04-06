'India Admitting Culpability': Pakistan On Rajnath Singh's 'Pakistan Mein Ghus Kar Maarengey' Remark

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Pakistan on Saturday denounced the provocative remarks made by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, saying the country's ruling dispensation resorts to hateful rhetoric to fuel“hyper-nationalistic” sentiments, and unapologetically exploiting such discourse for electoral gains.“Such myopic an irresponsible behaviour not only undermines regional peace but also impedes the prospects of constructive engagement in the long term,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan in an official statement claimed that Pakistan on January 25 provided irrefutable evidence, elucidating India's campaign of extrajudicial and transnational assassinations on Pakistan soil.“India's assertion of it preparedness to extra-judicially execute more civilians, arbitrarily pronounced as terrorists, inside Pakistan constitutes a clear admission of culpability,” the statement read.“Pakistan stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty against any act of aggression, as demonstrated by its robust response to India's reckless incursion in February 2019 which laid...,” it added.'Pakistan me ghus ke marenge'Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reacted to a report that claimed India's Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) had undertaken the strategy to“eliminate terrorists living on foreign soil\".“If any terrorist will try to disturb India from any neighbouring country or try to conduct any terror activities in India, we will always give a befitting reply to them,\" the minister had said in an interview.“If that terrorist will run towards Pakistan [from India], Pakistan mein ghus ke marenge [will kill them by entering into Pakistan],\" Singh said added that India wants to maintain friendly relations with each of its neighbours.“In the past, we have never targeted any country or taken the first towards attacking any country...we never tried to grab land of any other country.\"
