'The Kerala Story' Star Adah Sharma Buys Sushant Singh Rajput's Apartment, Says 'I Got Overwhelmed'

Adah Sharma, well known for her role in The Kerala Story, allegedly purchased a property in Mumbai's Mont Blanc Apartments, where the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput resided. This revelation piqued the interest of fans and the general public in August. Sushant Singh Rajput's sad demise in 2020 shook the country; his body was discovered in the flat on June 14, 2020. Since then, the flat appears to have remained unoccupied. Adah has now spoken out about this news after remaining silent for long time.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Adah said,“For now I would just like to say that I live in everyone's hearts. There is a right time to speak. When I had gone to see the place, I got overwhelmed with the media attention. I am a private person. I love being in the public eye for my movies but I have always been private. I guard my privacy.”

Adah Sharma was upset by certain remarks she saw about Sushant Singh Rajput after learning that his flat was being auctioned online. She believed it was inappropriate to talk about someone who had died.“I also thought that it's wrong to talk about someone who is not in this world, who has done such beautiful films. I don't stand for that. He is an actor who I have great respect for so I would like to put everything where he has his respect,” said Adah, adding,“I don't like people loosely commenting...I didn't like it. I read some comments about him. I mean, you can troll me but don't troll someone who is not there or doesn't have someone to speak about them. I will speak about where I live materialistically soon, but right now I am living in the hearts of millions of people, rent-free.”

The massive duplex 4BHK apartment at Mont Blanc Apartments has a beautiful sea view and measures 2,500 square feet, including a deck. It is located on the sixth floor of Carter Road in Mumbai's Bandra West and was posted online by its real estate agent, Rafique Merchant, in December 2022 to attract possible renters or purchasers.

Sushant allegedly rented the flat in December 2019 for 4.5 lakh monthly. It is a duplex spanning over 3,600 square feet, with a large hall on the bottom floor and three bedrooms on the upper floor.