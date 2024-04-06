'Am I Ready For Call-Up?': England Cricket Respond To UK PM Rishi Sunak After Session With Anderson (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently made headlines as he joined the England cricket team for a practice session, showcasing his passion for the sport. In a video circulating on X (formerly Twitter), Sunak can be seen engaging in conversation with the legendary England pacer, James Anderson.

Known for his love of cricket, Sunak didn't shy away from displaying his batting skills. He eagerly faced Anderson, who recently achieved the remarkable milestone of 700 Test wickets. Sunak, with a hint of humor, confessed to practicing beforehand and jokingly requested Anderson to take it easy on him. Anderson's response? A simple, "We'll see."

During the session, Sunak demonstrated an impressive technique, confidently facing Anderson's deliveries and even blocking them with finesse. His performance garnered attention from spectators, including young academy players, who were clearly impressed by the Prime Minister's prowess on the cricket field.

Clearly relishing the training session, Sunak exclaimed, "Looks like I'll be hanging around here for the rest of the day. Just let the office know I'll be back later." He took the opportunity to snap some pictures and graciously signed autographs for attendees at the venue.

Sharing the video on X, Sunak playfully questioned the England cricket team in the caption, "Am I ready for the call-up?" Their response was lighthearted yet encouraging, "Not bad, perhaps a few more net sessions first."

Following the announcement by the UK Prime Minister, a 35 million-pound initiative has been unveiled for the construction of 16 all-weather domes in cities slated to host T20 World Cup matches in both 2026 and 2030. Sunak emphasized that these domes will serve to bolster year-round cricket engagement at the grassroots level.

“I love cricket, that's no secret. So I'm pleased that today we can support even more young people to get into the game. We're investing £35 million in grassroots cricket to help over 900,000 young people into playing cricket,” he announced on X, on Friday.

The 2026 Women's T20 World Cup is set to be hosted by England and Wales. Following this, in 2030, England, along with Scotland and Ireland, will jointly host the men's edition of the tournament.