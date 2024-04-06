Gold Rate Falls In India On April 06: Check 22/24 Carat Rates

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Saturday. The cost of 24-carat gold is Rs.7211.8 per gm, down by Rs.91.0. The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs.6606.0 per gm, down by Rs.83.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold in the past week has been -2.66%, while in the previous month it has been -6.72%.
Gold Rate Today in Delhi is Rs 72118.0/10 grams. Yesterday's Gold Rate on 05-04-2024 was Rs 70682.0/10 grams.
Gold Rate Today in Chennai is Rs 72118.0/10 grams. Yesterday's Gold Rate on 05-04-2024 was Rs 71098.0/10 grams.
Gold Rate Today in Mumbai is Rs 71699.0/10 grams. Yesterday's Gold Rate on 05-04-2024 was Rs 70474.0/10 grams.
Gold Rate Today in Kolkata is Rs 71489.0/10 grams. Yesterday's Gold Rate on 05-04-2024 was Rs 71445.0/10 grams.
