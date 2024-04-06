Jacqueline Fernandez SEXY Video And Photos: Actress Shows BOLD Dance Steps On 'Yimmy Yimmy' In Short Skirt

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen in Vaibhav Mishra's directorial Fateh alongside Sonu Sood. A video of Jacqueline has surfaced on the Internet, showing her practising her dance moves for the song 'Yimmy Yimmy'.

Jacqueline Fernandez's spectacular dancing movements in the gorgeous Yimmy Yimmy music video lit up the stage.

Within weeks after its debut, the explosive dance single became a chartbuster, with fans playing it on repeat.

As the song continues to attract music fans worldwide, a video of Jacqueline has emerged on the Internet. It depicts the actress practising her dancing skills for the song.

(WATCH VIDEO )

Jacqueline showed off her sizzling dance talents while the song Yimmy Yimmy played in the background. Two other dancers accompanied her while she practised for her song video.

The Kick actress displayed aggressive expressions while successfully doing the routine. The actress dressed in all white for her dancing practices.

Her adorable crop top had a square neck and lovely long sleeves, while her white skorts seemed comfortable, allowing her to rehearse with ease. The diva looked adorable as always, her hair put in a tidy ponytail.

Earlier this week, another video of the actress demonstrating her sexual dancing talents became viral on the Internet.

This started when a Reddit user recalled the incident in which the actress set the Internet on fire with her pole dance.



Jacqueline can be seen in the video wearing orange shorts and a pink crop top, showing off her pole dancing talents. It should be mentioned that in 2021, Jacqueline confessed that she had been pole dancing for several years.



Meanwhile, Jacqueline has several films on her slate. She will shortly star in the film Fateh, directed by Vaibhav Mishra. In the film, she will appear with Sonu Sood.

In addition, the actress is filming for Welcome To The Jungle. Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Krushna Abhishek, Arshad Warsi, Daler Mehendi, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, Zakir Hussain, and Kiku Sharda will star in the film.



In addition, the actress is said to be involved in an unnamed project with Jio Studios that will be published later this year.

