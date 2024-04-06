Bengaluru Woman Complains Against Rapido Driver For Allegedly Abusing Her Father

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Expressing disappointment with the treatment his sister received from a Rapido bike rider, a concerned citizen took to Twitter, urging both the @rapidobikeapp and @BlrCityPolice to address the issue promptly. The incident, which occurred in Amrithalli on April 5, has sparked widespread outrage and calls for accountability. The citizen's sister alleges she has faced verbal abuse from a Rapido bike rider, highlighting concerns over passenger safety and the conduct of ride-hailing services.

The incident unfolded on April 5, when the woman booked a ride from Amrithalli at 3:02 pm. Despite the app indicating a mere 4-minute wait for the rider to reach the pickup location, the driver remained stationary, causing the woman to grow increasingly anxious about being late for work.

Upon politely requesting the driver to expedite their arrival, the situation took a shocking turn as the driver not only refused but also resorted to verbally abusing the woman. The distressing exchange reportedly included derogatory language and unwarranted aggression from the driver.

A screenshot by the woman's brother on social media, the blatant behaviour of the Rapido driver was brought to light, sparking outrage among netizens. Despite attempts to address the issue with the Rapido office, the complainant claimed that their efforts yielded no tangible results, prompting them to seek assistance from law enforcement authorities.

Expressing dismay over the incident, the woman's brother took to Twitter to voice his concerns, emphasizing the need for swift action to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of holding ride-hailing services accountable for the conduct of their drivers and prioritizing passenger safety above all else.



