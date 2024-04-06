Received No Intel Report On Kannur Bomb-Making, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kannur: A Special Investigation Team has taken four people into custody over the bomb blast that claimed one life at Panoor on Friday (April 5). The four in police custody are CPM activists named Arun, Athul, Shibin Lal and Sayooj. The four were in the house with the deceased and others who were making bombs, according to the police.

Kerala: Explosion during bomb making leaves one dead in Kannur; one critical

Sherin (26), a local CPM activist died after a blast while making a bomb on the terrace of a house. Vineesh, a 24-year-old who lost both of his palms, is in serious condition at a Kozhikode private hospital. Aswanth (

28) and Vinod (39) both suffered minor wounds. According to reports, Arun, who is currently detained by the police, narrowly escaped.

Sayooj, who tried to escape to Coimbatore, was caught from Palakkad. The police informed that eight people involved in the bomb-making have been identified so far.



The presence of numerous criminal cases against the individuals involved suggests a significant lapse in police monitoring of those associated with quotation groups during the election period. Despite confirmation that the explosion occurred during bomb-making, questions remain unanswered regarding the motives and intended recipients. Criticism has been directed at the slow progress of the police investigation.

Amid controversy surrounding the incident, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded by stating his lack of prior knowledge regarding an intelligence report four months before the accused individuals allegedly manufactured bombs. The Chief Minister, who is also handling the Home Department, said that the manufacture of bombs is a serious violation of the law and strong action will be taken.

