Former Indian Hockey Stars Undergo Specialized Coaching For Uniformity In Goalkeepers And Drag-Flickers Training

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Former hockey goalkeepers and drag-flickers underwent intensive training under the tutelage of High-Performance Director Herman Kruis at SAI Bengaluru to standardise coaching methodologies across the nation and nurturing the next generation of hockey talent.

The program, conceived with the vision of ensuring uniformity and consistency in coaching, witnessed the participation of esteemed former India goalkeepers Adrian D'Souza, Bharat Chetri, Yogita Bali, Helen Mary, Dipika Murty, Akash Chikte, PT Rao, and eminent former India drag-flickers Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurjinder Singh, VR Raghunath, and Jaspreet Kaur.

Under the watchful eye of Herman Kruis, these stalwarts honed their coaching skills, ensuring that they were equipped with the latest techniques and methodologies in goalkeeping and drag-flicking. The aim is to streamline coaching approaches, enabling athletes across the nation, especially at the grassroots level, to learn the same fundamentals and skills, thereby fostering uniformity in training standards.

"This program underscores our commitment to nurturing talent and standardizing coaching methodologies. By equipping former hockey icons with advanced coaching techniques, we are empowering them to shape the future of Indian hockey. This collaborative effort will not only elevate the quality of coaching but also enhance the prospects of our young athletes," said Herman Kruis.

Also, following the completion of their training, these seasoned trainers will be deployed to premier national academies throughout India to conduct intensive 3-day training sessions. This strategic deployment ensures that their expertise is shared across the nation, benefiting young athletes who aspire to excel in the sport.

Notably, this landmark development aligns with Hockey India's recently announced initiative, which seeks to invest in the future of Indian hockey through specialized coaching targeting young drag-flickers and goalkeepers. By prioritizing the identification and refinement of talent at the grassroots level, Hockey India aims to fortify the talent pipeline, ensuring a steady influx of skilled players into the nation's prestigious hockey teams.