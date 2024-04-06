J&K: Uri Infiltration Bid Aimed At Disturbing Peace & Election Process, Says Army

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 6 (IANS) The Army said on Saturday that the infiltration bid on the line of control (LoC) in Uri sector was aimed at disturbing peace & election process in Kashmir.

A defence ministry statement said, "An infiltration bid by terrorists was successfully foiled along the LoC in Uri Sector on 5 April 2024 in a joint operation led by the Indian Army.

"Numerous inputs were earlier received from multiple Intelligence agencies regarding terrorist groups planning and intending to infiltrate across LoC in Uri Sector. Based on these inputs, the surveillance and counter-infiltration grid was reviewed and strengthened.

"In the wee hours of April 5, own ambushes close to LoC spotted a group of terrorists moving towards the LoC. Own forces continuously tracked the hostile movement and established contact resulting in heavy exchange of fire.

"While the operation was under progress, the intermittent fire was also drawn from Pakistan forward posts, in the vicinity of the line of control.

"The operation resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists and recovery of two AK Rifles, three Magazines, four hand grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores.

"The infiltration bid by terrorists indicates desperation on the part of Pakistan to fuel unrest in peaceful Kashmir Valley at a time when general elections have been scheduled and the democratic process is unfolding.

"This operation is a testimony to the synergy between various Security and Intelligence agencies who are committed to ensuring peace and tranquillity in Kashmir."