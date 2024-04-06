Congress Leader Charandas Mahant Booked For 'Objectionable' Remarks Against PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Raipur, April 6 (IANS) Congress leader Charandas Mahant has been booked for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chhattisgarh Police said.

"We have registered an FIR against Charandas Mahant based on a complaint received from the district election office. The accused has been booked under Section 506 of IPC. Further investigation is underway," CSP (Rajnandgaon) Pushpendra Nayak said.

District (Rajnandgaon) electoral officer had received a complaint from the state BJP unit, which recommended local area police to register an FIR against Mahant, the leader of the opposition in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly.

Addressing a public rally on Friday, Mahant had said, "We need a person who can stand up strong against Modi and it can be only Bhupesh Baghel who will confront him with a stick."

BJP's state in-charge Nitin Nabin termed Mahant's comments as "cheap and indecent".

Nitin Nabin said that the people of Chhattisgarh will respond properly to "objectionable" comment against leaders like PM Modi.