Walter Goggins' Nose Was Digitally Removed For His Role Of The Ghoul In ‘Fallout’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actor Walton Goggins, who essays the dual roles of Cooper Howard, a B-movie western star, and The Ghoul, his 200-hundred-year-old mutant killer version in the streaming series 'Fallout', shared that his nose was digitally removed for his part of The Ghoul in the show.

The actor revealed that it was quite challenging for him to find the two characters as they're vastly different from each other.

Shedding light on his character of The Ghoul, the actor said, "The Ghoul is a rascal, really. He's got a great sense of humour, but underneath that is a lot of pain. He's seen a lot and felt a lot and all the rest of it. And Cooper's a kind, patient, caring product of the Greatest Generation. He's about the best this country has to offer.”

Goggins' transformation into The Ghoul goes beyond acting. The character's signature look involved extensive makeup and prosthetics.

The actor said: "As The Ghoul, they remove your nose digitally, but the rest of it is makeup. What's it like to act with all of that on your face? Once we really started discussing who this person was and what he should look like, I knew it was going to be an intense process. And the first time we applied the makeup, it took five hours in the chair.”

The series also stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudary, Michael Emerson, and Moises Arias. While filmmaker Jonathan Nolan directed the first three episodes of the eight-episode first season, he co-produced the series with his wife Lisa Joy under their banner Kilter Films.

'Fallout' will premiere on April 11 on Prime Video.