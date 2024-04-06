Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan Discuss COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The Azerbaijani Ecology and Natural Resources Minister, MukhtarBabayev received the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadorof the Kyrgyz Republic to Azerbaijan, Kayrat Osmonaliyev, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed the opportunities for future cooperationin the field of environmental protection, and COP29 within theframework of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change(UNFCCC).

Note that COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan in 2024. The decisionwas made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijansuccessfully participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi lastyear.

Besides, Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce theemission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and increasethis target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments underthe Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in thisregard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention onClimate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. Theevent aims to assess the progress made in combating climate changearound the world.