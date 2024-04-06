Weapons & Ammunition Found In Territory Of Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 5, weapons and ammunitions were found in Khankendi,Garabagh, Azernews reports, citing the pressservice of the Internal Ministry.
The press service seven automatic weapons, two pistols, threerifles, 20 grenades, 55 cartridge combs, 1440 cartridges of variouscalibers and other ammunition were found and taken from theterritory of Khankendi city.
