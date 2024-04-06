Russian Drone Hits Agricultural Enterprise In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drone has hit an agricultural enterprise in the Kherson region.
The head of the Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
During the day, the enemy fired on 12 settlements, including Beryslav, Chornobaivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Prydniprovske, Dudchany, Zmiivka, Odradokamianka, Kachkarivka, Inzhenerne and Kherson.
Nine multi-story buildings and two private houses were damaged. There were hits to an administrative building, a church, a pharmacy, agricultural machinery, and private cars. Read also:
Eight people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.
According to the head of the regional state administration, during a nighttime drone attack, air defense forces destroyed seven Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones in the Kherson region. An agricultural enterprise was hit. A fire broke out there and was quickly extinguished.
