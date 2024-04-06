               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russians Injure Seven Residents Of Donetsk Region Overnight


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, April 5, seven residents of the Donetsk region were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On April 5, Russians wounded seven residents of the Donetsk region: Five in Pokrovsk and two in Pushkino," Filashkin wrote.

As reported, the office of the international organization Médecins Sans Frontières, which provided emergency medical humanitarian aid to residents of the region, was destroyed by enemy shelling in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

