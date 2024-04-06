Russians Injure Seven Residents Of Donetsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, April 5, seven residents of the Donetsk region were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On April 5, Russians wounded seven residents of the Donetsk region: Five in Pokrovsk and two in Pushkino," Filashkin wrote.

Russian invaders kill two residents inregion overnight, injure nine others

As reported, the office of the international organization Médecins Sans Frontières, which provided emergency medical humanitarian aid to residents of the region, was destroyed by enemy shelling in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.