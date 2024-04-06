Kuwaiti Surgeon Earns Honorary Fellowship From America

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 6 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti surgeon at the College of Medicine -- Kuwait University -- Dr. Moussa Khorshid has been granted the honorary fellowship from the American Surgical Association (ASS).

Dr. Khorshid is the first doctor in the Gulf and the Middle East to be honored with this fellowship.

In a statement to KUNA, he dedicated the certificate to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the people of Kuwait.

Dr. Khorshid, a specialist in endoscopic surgery, said that this achievement adds to Kuwait's record of earning many high-esteem awards and contributes to placing it on the international map in the realm of endoscopy, and treatment of obesity and tumors.

The AAS, founded in 1841, groups elite American surgeons. This certificate had been granted to 99 doctors of various specialties throughout the world.

Dr. Khorshid had been given another certificate in 2021 from the American ACS (the American College of Surgeons). He was the first to earn it in the Gulf and the second at the Middle East level. (end)

