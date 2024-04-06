Killing WCK Personnel Latest Evidence Of Occupation's Breaches -- Saudi Diplomat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, April 6 (KUNA) -- The permanent representative of Saudi Arabia to the UN Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Wasel has declared that the recent killing of World Central Kitchen (WCK) personnel was a new evidence of the recurring occupation Israeli entity's violations in the relief field.

Ambassador Al-Wasel was addressing a session of the Security Council held late on Friday in response to a request by Algeria to discuss the situation in Gaza in aftermath of the death of seven WCK workers in Israeli air strikes in the strip.

Speaking on behalf of the Arab group, Ambassador Al-Wasel said the world should not stand silent vis a vis such recurring Israeli offensives noting that the incident is a dangerous precedence that breaches international norms.

He expressed the Arab group's condemnation of such crimes, stressing that "this massacre constitutes new evidence to condemn the genocide carried out by the occupation government in the military operations in Gaza strip."

He called for an international probe into circumstances of this incident that happened despite recurring international calls to cease the attacks.

For his part, the Palestinian delegate Riad Mansour said the incident is not forgivable. "The Israeli entity has been killing those who treat, rescue and offer aid and relief .." (end)

