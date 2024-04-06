Today In Kuwait History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 6 (KUNA) -- 1954 -- The Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah donates KD 100,000 to relieve flood-stricken people in Baghdad.

1991 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah adorns Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad with the Order of Mubarak the Great (Wisam Mubarak al-Kabir) in appreciation of his distinguished efforts to bolster the bonds of brotherhood between Kuwait and Malaysia.

2011 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attends the inauguration of the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project on Boubyan island. Cost of the mega venture amounts to USD 6.5 billion. It is a major component in the first phase of Al-Harir city project in the north of the country.

2020 -- The cabinet decides to extend the mandate of the March 11 decision to close all public institutions as a precaution against the coronavirus.

2020 -- The cabinet approves a request by the ministry of health to bring in medical personnel from abroad to back up the front line medical teams fighting the coronavirus (covid-19). (end) rk

