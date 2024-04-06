ACI Calls On Buying Jordan-Made Eid Hospitality Goods

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr.6 (Petra) - Head of Tourism, Services and Restaurants Committee at Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), Raed Hamadeh, called on citizens to focus on purchasing Eid hospitality supplies from Jordanian industry and encourage local product.In a statement Saturday, he noted Jordanian hospitality supplies, especially with regard to oriental desserts, chocolate, and juices have witnessed "great" development over the past years in terms of quality and competitive price and are comparable to imported items.Hamadeh affirmed stability of the prices of Eid hospitality goods at the levels during the same period last year, noting that the commercial movement for purchasing them is currently 'limited" despite the "strong" competition in this field.Additionally, he said demand for purchasing hospitality supplies would be "active" during the next two days and continue until Eid al-Fitr holiday, but it would not reach the same levels, compared to previous years due to repercussions of the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza people.Hamadeh stated that Jordan's confectionery industry is exported today to many international markets, including Arab Gulf countries, America, European markets, and Africa, which indicates its "high quality."To date, approximately 1,350 establishments are operating in the confectionery sector across the Kingdom, employing approximately 25,000 workers, the majority of whom are Jordanians.