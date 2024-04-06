LS Polls: PM Modi To Address Rally In Bihar's Nawada Tomorrow

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, April 6 (IANS) After launching campaign for the Lok Sabha polls from Bihar's Jamui, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Nawada district on Sunday (tomorrow).

Samrat Choudhary, deputy chief minister and state president of BJP's Bihar unit, confirmed the development on Saturday.

"The Prime Minister will address a rally in Nawada at 10 a.m. This will be the second political rally of PM Modi in the state in the last three days," Samrat Choudhary said.

"I appeal to the people of Nawada and adjoining areas and BJP workers to reach there in large numbers and support PM Modi and the party," the deputy chief minister said.

Voting for Nawada will take place in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19 and the BJP has fielded Vivek Thakur from the seat.

Vivek Thakur, the son of former union minister C. P. Thakur, will be contesting against RJD candidate Shrawan Kushwaha.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi came to Jamui on April 4 and addressed the rally.

PM Modi appealed to the voters to vote for Arun Bharti, candidate of NDA's ally in the state Lok Janshakti Patry (Ramvilas).