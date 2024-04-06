Urvashi Dholakia Fun To Shoot With, Says ‘Pushpa Impossible’ Co-Star Karuna Pandey

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Television actress Kanchan Pandey has heaped praise on her 'Pushpa Impossible' co-star Urvashi Dholakia, whom she said is fun to shoot with.

Karuna took to Instagram stories and shared some glimpses from the show featuring her as Pushpa Randeriya Patel and Urvashi as Advocate Devi Singh Shekhawat.

Karuna wrote:“It so much to shoot with u @urvashidholakia” but she missed out the word“fun”.

Urvashi corrected her and wrote:“U forgot to write fun @karunakanchan but I understood and trust me the feelings are mutual sweetheart.”

'Pushpa Impossible' stars Karuna in the titular role. It tells the story of Pushpa Randeriya Patel, a 45-year-old woman from Patna, who lives in the Bapodhra Chawl of Mumbai with her children and their daily life struggles.