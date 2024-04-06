Renowned Iranian Filmmaker Ehsan Muhammad Hasani Explores Collaboration With Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Marwah Studios, located in Noida Film City, recently welcomed esteemed Iranian filmmaker, Ehsan Muhammad Hasani, to discuss potential collaboration opportunities for a joint venture between India and Iran in film production. During his visit, Ehsan Muhammad Hasani expressed his admiration for the renowned media personality, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, and conveyed his eagerness to explore avenues for partnership.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, while extending a warm welcome to Ehsan Muhammad Hasani, emphasized the studio's commitment to promoting bilateral relations between India and Iran through the Indo Iran Film and Cultural Forum. He highlighted the significant efforts undertaken by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) in organizing various events aimed at fostering friendship and cooperation between the two nations.



"We are delighted to collaborate with an esteemed filmmaker from Iran. Marwah Studios has been actively promoting cultural exchanges between India and Iran for many years through the Indo Iran Film and Cultural Forum. We look forward to further strengthening the bond between our countries," remarked Dr. Sandeep Marwah.



Ehsan Muhammad Hasani expressed his admiration for the facilities at Marwah Studios and acknowledged its popularity in Iran. He conveyed his enthusiasm for the upcoming collaboration, expressing his intention to create meaningful cinematic content that resonates with audiences from both India and Iran.



The meeting also witnessed the presence of key dignitaries including the Counselor at the Embassy of Iran and Director of Iran Cultural House, Dr. Farid Faridasr. Dr. Faridasr emphasized the importance of creating content that strikes a chord with the hearts of both Indian and Iranian audiences, further fostering cultural understanding and appreciation.



The discussions held during the meeting pave the way for an exciting collaboration between Ehsan Muhammad Hasani and Marwah Studios, promising to deliver impactful cinematic experiences that transcend borders and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of both nations.



