War Update: 80 Combat Clashes In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched 14 missile attacks and 107 airstrikes, and fired 137 rocket salvos at the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

At night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, launching 32 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type. Twenty-eight UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces. In the morning, the enemy launched cruise missiles of various types. The data on the destruction inflicted is currently being verified.

Over the past day, Russian airstrikes have targeted Kostobobriv of Chernihiv region; Oleksandrivka, Popivka, Krasnopillia, Novodmytrivka, Svesa, Pokrovka, and Seredyna-Buda of Sumy region; Kruhle, Berestove, and Kupiansk of Kharkiv region; Terny, Chasiv Yar, Zalizne, New York, Severne, Berdychi, Umanske, Pervomaiske, Netailovye, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Yasnobrodivka, Kalynove, Krasnohorivka, Urozhaine, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, and Katerynivka of Donetsk region; and Robotyne of Zaporizhzhia region.

About 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation remained without significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the enemy maintains its military presence near the border, conducting subversive activities in order to prevent the relocation of troops to other directions.

Kupiansk direction: the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations in the area.

Lyman direction: Ukraine repelled three attacks in the area of Terny of Donetsk region.

Bakhmut direction: Ukrainian forces held their ground in the face of over 16 attacks in the areas of Andriivka, Zelenopillia, Klishchiivka, Nove, Spirne, and Ivanivske of Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported from air, tried to improve their tactical position.

Avdiivka direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Umanske, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Yasnobrodivka, and Semenivka of Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to knock Ukrainian units from their positions.

Novopavlivka direction: the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka, and Kostiantynivka of Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported from air, undertook 20 attempts to break through the defense lines.

Orikhiv direction: the Russians made an unsuccessful attempt to storm the Ukrainian positions near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, engaging aerial support.

Kherson direction: the enemy does not abandon intentions to dislodge Ukrainian units from their bridgeheads on the eastern bank of the Dnipro, where 16 assaults were repelled.

At the same time, Ukraine's forces continue to actively inflict losses on enemy manpower and equipment, exhausting the Russian invasion forces along the entire line of battle.

During the past day, the Ukrainian Air Forces hit 11 Russian manpower and weapons clusters and an anti-aircraft missile system.

Missile forces bit two air defense systems, five artillery systems, a control point, an UAV operators' position, three manpower and weapons clusters, and another“important” target.