Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia: Missiles Hit Industrial Infrastructure

That's according to Ivan Fedorov , head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, who reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

Industrial enterprises were hit, according to the administration chief, as Russians fired missiles at the city.

During a drone attack overnight Saturday, the air defense forces destroyed three Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs over the region.

As reported earlier, Ukrinform reporter Olha Zvonariova was injured by one of the Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia last night. TSN journalist Kira Oves is also among those affected.

Russian troops launched five missiles at the city, hitting civil infrastructure.

