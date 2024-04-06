               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia: Missiles Hit Industrial Infrastructure


4/6/2024 2:07:15 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the second day in a row, the enemy is massively attacking Zaporizhzhia.

That's according to Ivan Fedorov , head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, who reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

Industrial enterprises were hit, according to the administration chief, as Russians fired missiles at the city.

During a drone attack overnight Saturday, the air defense forces destroyed three Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs over the region.

Read also: War update: 80 combat clashes in Ukraine in past day

As reported earlier, Ukrinform reporter Olha Zvonariova was injured by one of the Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia last night. TSN journalist Kira Oves is also among those affected.

Russian troops launched five missiles at the city, hitting civil infrastructure.

This is an illustrative photo

