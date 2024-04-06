Emirates' Additional Flights To Regional Destinations During Eid

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates will be expanding its schedules across the region with 19 additional flights during the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holiday period.

This year, more than 150,000 customers are expected to fly with the airline during Eid Al Fitr across the region, with additional flights planned from Jeddah, Kuwait, Beirut and Amman.

Emirates will add an extra seven flights to Jeddah from 7-13 April, six extra flights to Kuwait, between 7-20 April, catering to the significant travel demand during that time to popular leisure gateways like Dubai, Bangkok, Osaka, as well as providing the opportunity for travellers to head home to South Asian destinations. The airline will also be adding four additional flights onto Amman and two additional flights for Beirut scheduled to accommodate for more travellers.

Upholding Eid traditions and keeping in with its proud Middle Eastern heritage, the airline will be serving a specially crafted Eid menu for customers for flights departing from Dubai. Favourites like chicken biryani and lamb kibbeh labanieh, machbous and vanilla and rose mousse cake will be served onboard, among other savoury and sweet dishes.

A variety of content will be available on ice for those travelling over Eid al Fitr, from up to 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment and more than 2,000 movies from around the world.



Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights between Dhaka and Dubai, and offers convenient connections to nearly 140 destinations worldwide, via Dubai.

