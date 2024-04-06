Uzbekistan's Investment And Tourism Potential Presented In Kuwait

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Embassy of Uzbekistan presented the investment and tourismpotential of Uzbekistan to Kuwaiti businessmen, investors andtourists, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

In particular, the meeting participants were provided withinformation about the large-scale transformations being carried outin our country, reforms aimed at liberalizing the economy anddeveloping foreign trade, as well as about the opportunitiescreated for foreign investors and tourists.

It was also announced that the III Tashkent InternationalInvestment Forum will be held on May 2-3.

The guests were also introduced to the modern hotel andlogistics infrastructure for receiving foreign tourists in ourcountry, as well as opportunities for interesting travel and activerecreation.

It was noted that a 10-day visa-free regime for staying inUzbekistan has been introduced for Kuwaiti citizens, Jazeeraairline flights have been launched to Tashkent, Samarkand, Namanganand Fergana, which provides comfort for Kuwaiti tourists wishing tovisit our country.