Explosions In Zaporizhzhia - Administration Chief


4/6/2024 1:08:06 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the latest Russian missile attack, two explosions were reported in Zaporizhzhia Saturday morning.

That's according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

Earlier, an air raid alert went off across Ukraine after Russian bombers were spotted launching cruise missiles from across the border.

Multiple kamikaze drones were also seen in the sky over various regions, promoting air defenses to activate.

This is an illustrative photo

