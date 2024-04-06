Explosions In Zaporizhzhia - Administration Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the latest Russian missile attack, two explosions were reported in Zaporizhzhia Saturday morning.
That's according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
Earlier, an air raid alert went off across Ukraine after Russian bombers were spotted launching cruise missiles from across the border. Read also:
Russian strike leaves two dead, eight injured in Kharkiv
Multiple kamikaze drones were also seen in the sky over various regions, promoting air defenses to activate.
This is an illustrative photo
MENAFN06042024000193011044ID1108065393
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.