Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima Suffer Minor Injuries In Car Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Karachi, April 6 (IANS) Pakistan batter Bismah Maroof and leg spinner Ghulam Fatima suffered minor injuries after being involved in a car accident on Friday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement on Saturday, assuring that both Maroof and Fatima received immediate first aid. Under the vigilant care of the board's medical team, their injuries, though minor, demanded utmost attention.

“Despite sustaining minor injuries, both players received immediate first aid and are currently under the care of the PCB medical team,” said a PCB statement released on Saturday.

In preparation for their forthcoming home series against West Indies Women, both players are a part of a probable training camp. The eight matches of the series-five Twenty20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals-will take place in Karachi's National Stadium starting on April 18.

Maroof and Fatima had both played in Pakistan's previous ODI series, which took place in New Zealand in December. In the third game of the series, Maroof had amassed 89 runs in three innings, including a career-high 68. Fatima was the top wicket-taker on both sides with six wickets.