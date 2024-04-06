Solaralm And Solar Invitations Partner To Streamline Solar Appointment Booking

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Solaralm, a leading provider of residential solar solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Solar Invitations, a software platform that simplifies scheduling solar appointments. This collaboration will streamline the process for homeowners in USA to connect with Solaralm's experienced solar consultants and schedule consultations to explore the benefits of switching to solar energy.



"We're excited to partner with Solar Invitations to make it easier than ever for homeowners to learn about solar," said Haider, CEO of Solaralm. "Solar Invitations' innovative platform will allow us to efficiently connect with potential customers and schedule appointments that fit their busy schedules."



Through the Solar Invitations platform, homeowners can easily schedule appointments with Solaralm's consultants directly online. The platform also provides homeowners with helpful resources to learn more about solar power and the potential benefits of transitioning to a clean energy source.



"We are thrilled to partner with Solaralm to help them connect with more homeowners who are interested in solar," said Mark, CEO of Solar Invitations. "Our platform is designed to make the solar appointment booking process smooth and efficient for both homeowners and solar companies."



