UN Coordinator Visits Underground School In Kharkiv

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov showed Denise Brown, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, how an underground school operates in the city.

The press service of the Kharkiv City Council reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"Mayor Ihor Terekhov showed UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine Denise Brown how the metro school works," the statement said.

The city council noted that during the meeting, the parties discussed the current situation and challenges facing the city. Terekhov noted that Kharkiv schoolchildren cannot study in regular schools because the enemy shells the city every day.

"Our children are forced to study underground because it is the only place where we can ensure their safety. The only thing that will significantly change the situation for the better today is to provide Kharkiv with powerful, advanced air defense systems," the mayor emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, Kharkiv is home to 56,000 schoolchildren. Almost 2,200 of them attend the underground school.