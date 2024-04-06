Air Defenses Activated As Russian Missiles Spotted Over Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the second time since day-start, air defense forces are engaging incoming targets in the sky over Kyiv region.

That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.

Citizens are urged to remain in shelter.

Cruise missiles launched by Russian strategic bombers are heading for Kyiv through Vinnytsia region, reports the Air Force press service.

"Cruise missiles changed their course from Cherkasy and entered Vinnytsia in the direction of Ladyzhyn," the report said.

Missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: Death toll rises to four, more than 20 injured

In a few minutes, the military specified that the cruise missiles were spotted over the Nemyriv district, heading northwest (Vinnytsia). Shortly thereafter, an update said cruise missiles seen over the southern part of Zhytomyr region were changing their course in the direction of Kyiv.

As reported, an air alert has been declared across Ukraine after Russia's Tu-95MS bombers launched a number of cruise missiles.

This is an illustrative photo