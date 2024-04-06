Ukraine, U.S. Defense Chiefs Discuss Urgent Needs For Armaments

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a phone call on Friday, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov briefed U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin of the latest battlefield developments and told him of the most pressing needs in terms of capabilities for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was stated by the Deputy Spokesperson for the Pentagon, Sabrina Singh, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

According to Singh, the parties discussed the developments on the ground, as well as the impact of Russian air attacks on critical infrastructure.

In addition, Umerov and Austin focused on Ukraine's most urgent needs for armaments and agreed on the need for Congress to pass a bill that would grant President Joe Biden supplemental national security funding request.

The defense chiefs also agreed to remain in close contact, added the Pentagon spokesperson.

In turn, Umerov reported on Facebook that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi also took part in the call.

"We informed the Secretary of Defense in detail about the current situation and recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. I underlined once again: Ukraine needs more air defense systems and missiles," he wrote.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine emphasized: "We need to stop the enemy of the free world together - and do it here, in Ukraine."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine and U.S. defense chiefs regularly speak over the phone and hold personal meetings. The latest such conversation took place last week, focusing on the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

