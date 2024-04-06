Moscow Summons South Korean Ambassador Over New Sanctions Targeting Russian Entities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia on Friday summoned South Korean Ambassador Lee Do-hoonover a new package of sanctions introduced by Seoul against Russianentities and individuals, Azernews reports, citingAnadolu Agency.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement said Deputy Foreign MinisterAndrey Rudenko told the South Korean diplomat that Moscow considerssuch actions as "another unfriendly step, taken based on groundlessaccusations" of Russia's cooperation with North Korea.

The ministry stressed that sanctions will harm the Russian-SouthKorean relations and that Moscow "categorically rejects suchillegitimate actions."

Rudenko urged Lee to abandon "counterproductive sanctions andforce measures" that provoke further escalation of tension on theKorean peninsula.

South Korea imposed on Tuesday sanctions on Russian courts,organizations and individuals, accusing Moscow of "illegal"cooperation with North Korea.