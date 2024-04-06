25 New E- Buses To Enhance Public Transport System In Srinagar

Anuj Malhotra, General Manager of Planning & Urban Development at Smart City Srinagar said the city is all set to receive 25 state-of-the-art smart city buses, which will commence operations in the coming days.

He elaborated on the features of the new buses, saying these have length of over 12 meters.“These buses are a significant upgrade from the previously acquired 9-metre buses, with a seating capacity of 35 passengers along with additional standing room,” he said, adding that the news buses offer enhanced comfort, including more spacious seating and high-back seats.

Speaking about the total number of buses, Malhotra said they have made an addition of 25 new buses to the existing fleet, bringing the total count to 100 smart city buses, including the previous 75.

The inspection and trial run of the smart city buses were overseen by key figures such as RTO Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari and Anuj Malhotra, alongside other officials.

