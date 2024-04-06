25 New E- Buses To Enhance Public Transport System In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Srinagar is gearing up to welcome a fleet of 25 new smart city buses, introduced by the Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL). An inspection and trial run of the freshly arrived buses were carried out in the city on Thursday.
Anuj Malhotra, General Manager of Planning & Urban Development at Smart City Srinagar said the city is all set to receive 25 state-of-the-art smart city buses, which will commence operations in the coming days.ADVERTISEMENT
He elaborated on the features of the new buses, saying these have length of over 12 meters.“These buses are a significant upgrade from the previously acquired 9-metre buses, with a seating capacity of 35 passengers along with additional standing room,” he said, adding that the news buses offer enhanced comfort, including more spacious seating and high-back seats.
Speaking about the total number of buses, Malhotra said they have made an addition of 25 new buses to the existing fleet, bringing the total count to 100 smart city buses, including the previous 75.
The inspection and trial run of the smart city buses were overseen by key figures such as RTO Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari and Anuj Malhotra, alongside other officials. Read Also Malpractice or Systemic Flaw? E-Bus Conductors Accused Of Refusing Tickets Srinagar To Have 200 Electric Buses By Dec 2025: SSCL
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN06042024000215011059ID1108065367
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.