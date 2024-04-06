(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE ('AGCS') to sell its Fireman's Fund insurance businesses in the United States to Arch Insurance North America for total transaction value of $1.4 billion AGCS will continue to leverage its competitive advantages in the strategically important U.S. insurance market through its Large Corporate and Specialty business as part of its Allianz Commercial strategy

MUNICH & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AGCS –Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE ('AGCS'), Allianz Group's carrier for large corporate and specialty insurance, today announced an agreement to sell its U.S. MidCorp and Entertainment insurance businesses, underwritten via its Fireman's Fund subsidiaries, to Arch Insurance North America, part of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ('Arch'), for an agreed cash payment of $450 million reflecting the franchise value of the business. The transaction includes risk transfer for Allianz, as Arch is assuming approximately $2 billion of loss reserves associated with the business. The cash payment from Arch, together with an estimated $1.0 billion of Allianz capital supporting the business, is expected to result in $1.4 billion of total transaction value for Allianz Group. Approximately 500 employees from Allianz are expected to transfer to Arch as part of the agreement.





Going forward, AGCS U.S. will focus on its Large Corporate and Specialty business, where U.S. brokers and clients benefit from Allianz's strong global and industry-specific capabilities across underwriting, claims, and risk consulting, including multinational insurance programs and alternative risk transfer.

“This strategic step for our U.S. business allows us to leverage our strengths in these important market segments, where we have deep expertise in addressing our clients' most complex risks,” said Tracy Ryan, AGCS Chief Executive Officer for North America and member of AGCS's Board of Management.“We are proud of our employees who have served our U.S. MidCorp and Entertainment clients and brokers over the years. We are confident that they will be a strong addition to Arch, ensuring continuity for our partners.”

The businesses subject to sale are underwritten by Fireman's Fund Insurance Company and its subsidiaries, namely American Automobile Insurance Company, Chicago Insurance Company, Interstate Fire & Casualty Company, and National Surety Corporation and collectively totaled $1.7 billion of gross premium written in 2023.

Subject to regulatory approvals, this transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

About Allianz Commercial

Allianz Commercial is the center of expertise and global line of Allianz Group for insuring mid-sized businesses, large enterprises and specialist risks. Among our customers are the world's largest consumer brands, financial institutions and industry players, the global aviation and shipping industry as well as family-owned and medium enterprises which are the backbone of the economy. We also cover unique risks such as offshore wind parks, infrastructure projects or Hollywood film productions. Powered by the employees, financial strength , and network of the world's #1 insurance brand, we work together to help our customers prepare for what's ahead: They trust us in providing a wide range of traditional and alternative risk transfer solutions, outstanding risk consulting and Multinational services as well as seamless claims handling. Allianz Commercial brings together the large corporate insurance business of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) and the commercial insurance business of national Allianz Property & Casualty entities serving mid-sized companies. We are present in over 200 countries and territories either through our own teams or the Allianz Group network and partners. In 2023, the integrated business of Allianz Commercial generated around €18 billion in gross premium globally.

About Arch Insurance North America

Arch Insurance North America, part of Arch Capital Group Ltd., includes Arch's insurance operations in the United States and Canada. Business in the U.S. is written by Arch Insurance Company, Arch Specialty Insurance Company, Arch Property & Casualty Insurance Company and Arch Indemnity Insurance Company. Business in Canada is written by Arch Insurance Canada Ltd.

About Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: ACGL) is a publicly listed Bermuda exempted company with approximately $21.1 billion in capital at Dec. 31, 2023. Arch, which is part of the S&P 500 Index, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

