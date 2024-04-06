Beyond The Average: Cape Verde’S Growth In The Sub-Saharan Context

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Cape Verde's economy expanded by 5.1%. Despite impressive growth below the 5.7% target, Cape Verde saw a remarkable 17.4% surge in 2022 post-pandemic recovery.



Key sectors like information and communication, along with hospitality, significantly contributed to this economic momentum, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE).



Looking forward, the government sets a conservative 4.7% growth goal for 2024, mindful of the external challenges and uncertainties affecting the global economy.



This cautious outlook reflects Vice Prime Minister Olavo Correia's acknowledgment of the unpredictable international crisis landscape.



Regionally, Cape Verde stands out, with its growth exceeding the Sub-Saharan African average.







While Mozambique sees 5.0% growth, giants like Angola and Nigeria have seen their growth rates slow.









World Bank forecasts a 3.9% sub-Saharan recovery in 2024, signaling cautious optimism amid global and regional challenges.

















Cape Verde's economy thrived with a tourism surge, witnessing a 481.5% increase in international visitors, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.









However, the nation grapples with significant inflation, the highest in two decades, spurred by global commodity price hikes and supply issues.



Yet, consumer spending surged by 28.3% in 2022, buoyed by the tourism sector's strong performance.



In sum, Cape Verde's economic landscape in 2023 will reflect resilience amid challenges, with tourism playing a crucial role in its recovery.









The path ahead requires careful navigation of inflationary pressures and external uncertainties. This underscores the importance of adaptable and forward-thinking economic policies.









MENAFN06042024007421016031ID1108065354