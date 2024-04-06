Oil Prices Surge As Brent Reaches $91 Amid Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil futures ended higher last Friday, propelling Brent crude to a peak of $91 per barrel, fueled by mounting tensions in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, which threaten supply lines.



The upbeat demand forecast in the United States, underscored by a report revealing job growth exceeding expectations, also supported oil prices.









WTI crude for May ascended by 0.37% ($0.32) to $86.91 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Meanwhile, Brent for June delivery increased by 0.57% ($0.52) to $91.17 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.









Throughout the week, WTI experienced a 4.50% rise, while Brent surged by 4.80%, reaching heights unseen since the previous October.















Iran's vow of retaliation against Israel, post-Syrian embassy attack, intensifies prospects for broader regional conflict.

















This speculation pushed Brent over $90 for the first time since last October.



It was especially notable after Israeli forces disrupted navigation signals over Tel Aviv, hinting at preparations for a possible counterattack.









Half a year into the conflict, cease-fire efforts in Gaza have been stagnant, with ongoing calls for peace yet to materialize.



Until now, global oil supply concerns were relatively contained, but a conflict escalation could significantly disturb the market.









Assaults on energy infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia heighten concerns over global production and exports, exacerbating existing tensions.

















Drone attacks on Russian refineries disable 14%, requiring extensive repairs and impacting refining capacity.









MENAFN06042024007421016031ID1108065350