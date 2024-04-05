Investornewsbreaks Cboe Canada Inc. Announces Addition Of Three Franklin Templeton Low-Volatility, High-Dividend Etfs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cboe Canada Inc that

Franklin Templeton Canada

has launched three index-tracking ETFs on the exchange. The funds, which launched on March 28, 2024, are active and trading on Cboe Canada and include the following: Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (AQL:

FLVC) , Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (AQL:

FLVU) and Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (AQL:

FLVI) . According to the announcement, the new low-cost index ETF options combine the complementary strategies of high dividends, backed by strong corporate earnings and profitability, with low volatility and can complement active and passive strategies by providing higher income and reducing overall risk. The new funds join five other

Franklin Templeton ETFs

already trading on Cboe Canada; investors can trade units of all Franklin Templeton ETFs through typical investment channels.“It's an honor to welcome Franklin Templeton once again to Cboe Canada as they deliver three new geographically diversified, dividend-focused ETFs to Canadian investors,” said Cboe Global Markets global head of corporate listings Erik Sloane in the press release.“The new funds are an attractive option for Canadians seeking investment vehicles to enhance income, while reducing risks associated with volatility. Cboe Canada is proud to be the preferred listing venue for Franklin Templeton's new funds, and we look forward to a continued partnership that brings greater choice to the Canadian ETF landscape.”

Cboe Canada Inc.

Cboe Canada is Canada's tier-1 stock exchange for the purpose-driven innovation economy, providing a best-in-class listing experience for issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists investment products and companies seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

ETF Market Canada

a user-friendly platform providing investors and advisors with one-stop access to ETF research and analysis. Real-time, institutional-grade data allows users to compare, contrast, and explore the entire universe of 1,200+ Canadian ETFs, free of charge.

