New Gaza Truce Talks Set For Cairo

A fresh round of talks aimed at arranging a Gaza ceasefire in exchange for hostages held by Hamas fighters is being planned for Cairo this weekend with US representation, the White House said Friday.

CIA Director Bill Burns will lead the US delegation, a US official said.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call on Thursday to empower his negotiators in Cairo so that a deal can be reached as soon as possible.

The US and its allies view a ceasefire as essential to allowing more humanitarian aid to get into Gaza amid fears of famine among the Palestinians there.

Under the most recent proposal, Israel and Hamas would agree to a six-week ceasefire in exchange for the release of sick, elderly and wounded hostages held by Hamas. Progress on a deal has been stalled for weeks.

"Let's get a deal in place so that we can get a ceasefire for a matter of weeks in place, so that it's easier to meet those commitments on humanitarian assistance being increased," Kirby told reporters Friday.

Kirby said there were no plans by the US to conduct an independent investigation into the killings of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers.

