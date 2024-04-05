Bath & Body Works Named To Newsweek's List Of“Most Trustworthy Companies In America”

(MENAFN- 3BL) April 5, 2024 /3BL/ - Today Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on Newsweek's list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America.

Newsweek partnered with data research firm Statista for their third annual list which ranks companies across 23 industries. The rankings are based on an independent survey of about 25,000 Americans and 97,000 submitted evaluations of companies across three touchpoints: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.

Brands included on the list were evaluated based on their performance along several key metrics including confidence in products or services, fair treatment, company values and leadership.

“Our unparalleled dedication to our customers, associates and stakeholders drives our business forward and sets the stage for continued growth,” says Gina Boswell, CEO of Bath & Body Works.“This ranking affirms our position as a trusted global leader in fragrance and highlights our commitment to our passionate and exceptional team of associates. As we look to the future, we will continue to deepen the connection to our brand and increase the value it delivers to everyone we reach.”

In addition to making Newsweek's list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America, Bath & Body Works recently has been recognized in several other ways including:



Customer Experience All-Stars by Forbes

America's Greatest Workplaces for Women by Newsweek

Best Managed Companies by the Wall Street Journal

America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces for Veterans by Newsweek

America's Greenest Companies by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek

America's Best Workplaces for Women by Forbes

America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ individuals by Newsweek

Diversity in Business Award by Columbus Business First

Forbes List of America's Best Large Employers

Forbes List of America's Best Employers for Women A Diversity First Top 50 Company by the Diversity Research Institute

For more information about Bath & Body Works, visit bbwinc.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,850 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 480 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks .