Biden To Promote Student Loan 'Plan B' In Wisconsin College Town

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to tout his administration's alternative broad-based student-debt relief plan on Monday, according to a White House official, while he's in Madison, Wisconsin - a city that's home to thousands of college students in a 2024 battleground state. The White House's“Plan B” rule is meant to replace Biden's original $400 billion student-loan forgiveness program, which was struck down by the US Supreme Court. The more targeted proposal - which is being finalized by the Education Department - would offer cancellation to borrowers in specific groups, including people with balances exceeding their original principal or those eligible for relief who have not enrolled in existing programs. The new plan was originally more narrowly written. But amid pressure from progressive lawmakers and advocacy groups, the administration expanded eligible borrowers to include people who have experienced financial“hardship,” opening up opportunities for younger borrowers to seek relief.

Yet the revised plan will almost certainly face similar legal hurdles to the ones that ultimately tanked the president's initial measure.

2024 Message

Student-debt cancellation resonates with young people, as well as with Black and Latino voters - voting blocs whose support will be crucial to Democrats' success in November's elections.

Polls show support for Biden, who vowed on the campaign trail in 2020 to pursue student debt relief, has been eroding among those groups.

The Education Department has forgiven more than $144 billion in federal student loans through regulatory changes that allow more borrowers to receive forgiveness under existing programs and by canceling balances for individuals defrauded by their schools or those deemed totally or permanently disabled.

That relief, however, has mostly gone to middle-aged borrowers who have held loans for at least a decade. In a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll, 43% of Gen Z voters said Biden was doing“too little” to address the burden of student debt. Some rounds of student loan cancellation have already been hit with lawsuits in recent months, including actions for Americans in the government's public-service loan forgiveness program and income-driven repayment plans.

"I'm going to get sued every turn when it comes to debt relief," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told reporters in February."We're not sitting idly. We're pushing, and we're gonna push every chance we get." The regulations still need to undergo a comment period before the department can issue a final rule.

