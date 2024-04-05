Ugadi May Bring Sigh Of Relief For Bengaluru! IMD Predicts Rainfall On THIS Day

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Good news for Bengalureans! After reeling under sweltering heat days over the past one month, Bengaluru people can now hope for a sigh of relief following Ugadi, a Hindu festival on April 9, as the India Meteorological Department has predicted light rainfall in the capital city of Karnataka.

The weather office on Thursday stated that Bengaluru is likely to receive normal to above-normal summer rain, contrary to April 1 forecast in which it had predicted 'normal to below-normal' rainfall in April over Southern districts in Karnataka.

Summer showers will begin in Bengaluru and South Interior Karnataka districts in the second week of April, followed by thunderstorms till the month end, according to the IMD.

Prasad, senior IMD scientist said the rainfall is expected to start with few light showers in isolated areas on Ugadi (festival celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka), the Times of India reported.

Light showers can gradually turn into moderate rainfall during the second half of the festive week in Bengaluru, he said adding that the rain would be scattered all over the city.

Another meteorologist revealed that the rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.“A few areas can receive above-normal rainfall as it may not rain uniformly across the city,” he added.

In addition, the IMD scientists also stated that the heat conditions may worse in the next three days as the rainfall is just a week away in the city.

They warned peak heatwave conditions are likely to occur over Bengaluru and other adjoining districts. The capital city on Thursday recorded 37 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees above average temperature for the month of April.

“The temperature is expected to slightly go up this weekend,” the meteorologist said.



