Top Events Of The Day: RR Vs RCB IPL Match, Manish Sisodia's Bail Hearing, PM Modi's Rally, More

India is set to witness a series of important diplomatic, political, judicial, and financial events today, Saturday, April 6. From bail plea hearing of Manish Sisodia, the IPL match in Jaipur, to PM Modi's rally ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Mint lists important events to watch out for today is the list of important events scheduled today:AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail hearing is scheduled to take place in Delhi court on Saturday, April 6. He is behind bars in connection with Excise Policy scam for his alleged role Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Saturday, April 6. He will also take part in a road show in Ghaziabad in support of BJP candidates Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi will be addressing a Congress rally today, April 6 at Tukkuguda in Telangana. Furthermore, AICC general secretary, K C Venugopal informed that the party will hold public rallies in Jaipur on Saturday afternoon and in Hyderabad in the evening, where top leaders would address. These rallies aim to take the party's manifesto to the grassroots level Opposition INDIA bloc partners plan to meet at the Congress office in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday to draw out a strategy to counter the BJP in the state in the wake of upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will fight off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 6 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RCB will play their fifth match so far in IPL 2024 while this will be the fourth match for RR.

The Indian men's hockey team will face off against the Australian hockey team in a five-match Test series that begins on Saturday at the Perth Hockey Stadium in Australia Day 10, of the second Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League, the SAI Shakti Team will face off against the Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre in the final match on Saturday, April 6.Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will commence his first three-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, April 6, to have discussion about issues of mutual interest with the Saudi leaders.

