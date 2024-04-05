Are All Banks Open Today On April 6? Check When Banks Will Be Open, Closed This Month

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bank Holidays in April 2024: In India, both private and public sector banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and also on Sundays – except for the days when the authorities might make a special announcement.

On March 31, that fell on Sunday, banks were open as their branches were functional for government-related transactions on this day during the normal working hours. This day was declared as a working day by the Reserve Bank of India as it marked the last day of the financial year 2023-24 read: Sunday working: LIC, other insurance companies, banks, income tax offices to remain open on March 31; Here's whyMeanwhile, all national holidays are observed as bank holidays while regional bank holidays depend on the state. It is important to note that the first, third and fifth Saturdays are working days for banks banks observe a working day on April 6 (Saturday) or is today a bank holiday?Banks will remain operational today, on April 6, as it falls on the first Saturday of the month. Thus, it will be a working day for all banks in India as banks will provide service as on normal days read: Bank Holiday Today on April 1: Are all banks closed today? Check details hereApril 2024 bank holidaysBanks will remain closed for 14 days in the month of April, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. These 14 days include Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays is a list of bank holidays in April:April 1 (Monday): Banks were closed on the occasion of closing their yearly accounts 5 (Friday): Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday/Jumat

Vida: Banks are closed in Hyderabad – Banks are closed in Telangana, Jammu and Srinagar 9 (Tuesday): Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/ First Navratra– Banks are closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, , Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Jammu and Srinagar 10 (Wednesday)- Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr)– Banks are closed in Kerala read: Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Dabur, Hero MotoCorp, Prestige Group, RBL BankApril 11 (Thursday)- Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (1st Shawaal)– Banks are closed in most of the states except Chandigarh, Sikkim, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh 13 (second Saturday)- Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival– Banks are closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu and Srinagar 15 (Monday): Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day– Banks are closed in Assam and Himachal Pradesh read: HDFC Bank share price rises for 7th consecutive session; brokerages upbeat on Q4 updateApril 16 (Tuesday)- Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain– Banks are closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh 20 ( third Saturday): Garia Puja– Banks are closed in Tripura.

