When Is Eid Al-Fitr 2024? Date, Significance, History; All You Need To Know About This Day

Eid al-Fitr, also known as Eid ul-Fitr, commemorates the completion of Ramadan, the holy month during which Muslims fast from sunrise until sunset. The sighting of the moon, also known as Meethi Eid, determines the day's festivities. Eid al-Fitr is one of Islam's two main feasts, the other being Eid al-Adha. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the lunar Islamic calendar, Hijri.

When is Eid al-Fitr 2024?

The date of Eid al-Fitr fluctuates each year depending on when the moon is visible, and the date can vary by one or two days depending on where you are geographically. Eid al-Fitr is expected to take place in India on April 10 or 11, with the exact date to be confirmed closer to the festival. The moon's sighting in Saudi Arabia determines the day of Eid al-Fitr in Kerala, the only Indian state.



History and significance

The holiday encourages people to celebrate, forgive, and renew their faith and dedication to serving humanity. It is time to reflect on Islamic ideals and be reminded of the significance of unity, love, and compassion. The event commemorates the successful conclusion of Ramadan, a month of self-discipline and dedication to Allah. The event is strongly established in Islamic customs, dating back to the early days of Islam when the Prophet Muhammad moved from Mecca to Medina.