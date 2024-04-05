Epiq Solutions Completes Acquisition Of G3 Technologies’ Cyberradio Solutions Business Unit

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Strategic acquisition expands Epiq's mission-critical software defined radio product portfolio to support next generation high performance spectrum dominance challenges

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Epiq Solutions (“Epiq”), a portfolio company of The Veritas Capital Vantage Fund, L.P. (“Vantage Fund”), and leading provider of software defined radios (“SDR”) and space computing solutions for governments and enterprises, today announced the completion of its acquisition of CyberRadio Solutions (“CRS”), a business unit of G3 Technologies providing high-performance radio frequency (“RF”) products including tuners, downconverters, and signal generators supporting the most demanding defense and intelligence applications.

Founded in 2011, CyberRadio's mission is focused on developing open architecture high performance RF receiver and embedded signal processing platforms with industry leading RF performance, channel count, and tuning range up to 50 GHz. This complements Epiq's focus on small form factor open architecture SDR modules and platforms where size, weight, and power are critical to enabling customer mission success. The expanded Epiq portfolio has coverage supporting maritime, land, air, and space domains, for a range of customer use-cases including remote sensing, drone detection, direction finding, and communications.

“CyberRadio Solutions' team and product portfolio brings a new dimension to Epiq, where exceptional RF performance is a mission enabler, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our team,” said John Orlando, CEO and co-founder of Epiq Solutions.“Our customers can count on Epiq to be there with both products and technical expertise to enable their RF spectrum dominance challenges as they emerge in the coming years.”

“Serving our customers is our highest priority, and joining the Epiq platform will enable CRS to benefit from increased scale and investment in R&D to continue leading-edge innovation,” said Rob Diefes, President of CRS.

CRS will join the Epiq platform and continue operating out of Mount Airy, MD under its current leadership team led by President Rob Diefes.

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Epiq and Veritas. Miles & Stockbridge served as legal counsel to CRS, and Monument Capital Partners served as financial advisor to CRS. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Epiq Solutions develops cutting edge SDR products and processing solutions to enable spectrum dominance for maritime, land, air, and space domains. With more than 14 years serving government and commercial enterprise customers, and 20K+ devices fielded to date, Epiq Solutions is a trusted partner with proven heritage delivering open architecture products in radically small form factors where time-to-market, cost, and performance are critical for mission success. For more information, visit .

CyberRadio Solutions delivers affordable, high-performance RF/Microwave SDRs with frequency ranges up to 50 GHz. For over a decade, CyberRadio has served the most demanding mission requirements for marquee government and commercial customers. CyberRadio offers mission-critical products with a range of applications including wireless signal collection and analysis, geolocation, electronic warfare, signals intelligence, spectrum monitoring, beam-forming, direction finding, and wideband recording.

Veritas is a longstanding technology investor with over $40 billion of assets under management and a focus on companies operating at the intersection of technology and government. The firm invests in companies that provide critical products, software, and services, primarily technology and technology-enabled solutions, to government and commercial customers worldwide. Veritas seeks to create value by strategically transforming the companies in which it invests through organic and inorganic means. Leveraging technology to make a positive impact across vitally important areas, such as healthcare, education, and national security, is core to the firm. Veritas is a proud steward of national assets, improving the quality of healthcare while reducing cost, advancing our educational system, and protecting our nation and allies.

The Vantage Fund is a $1.8 billion fund targeting opportunities in the middle market. The Vantage Fund seeks to leverage the integrated platform, unique capabilities and demonstrated intellectual property of Veritas. For more information, visit .

