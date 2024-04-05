(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Xponential Fitness, Inc. (“Xponential” or the“Company”) (NYSE: XPOF) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Xponential publicly traded Class A common stock between July 26, 2021 and December 7, 2023, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until April 9, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The Xponential class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Xponential had permanently closed at least 30 stores; (ii) Xponential's reported same-store sales (“SSS”) and average unit volume (“AUV”) metrics had been misstated by excluding underperforming stores; (iii) 8 out of 10 Xponential brands were losing money monthly; (iv) over 50% of Xponential studios did not make a positive financial return; (v) over 60% of Xponential's revenue was one-time and non-recurring; (vi) more than 100 of Xponential's franchises were for sale at a price that is at least 75% less than their initial cost; (vii) Xponential had misled many of its franchisees into opening franchises by misrepresenting the financial profile and profitability of its studios, as well as the expected rate of return for new studio openings; and (viii) many Xponential franchisees were substantially in debt, suffering high attrition rates and running non-viable studios that had no realistic path to profitability.

On June 26, 2023, Fuzzy Panda published a report on Xponential, which, among other things, represented that: (i) Xponential CEO, defendant Anthony Geisler, has had a long history of misleading investors; (ii) Xponential has issued a series of misleading statements about its store closures and the overall financial health of its franchisee base; (iii) more than 50% of Xponential's studios never make a positive financial return; (iv) more than 100 of Xponential's franchises are for sale at a price that is at least 75% less than their initial cost; (v) 8 out of 10 Xponential brands are losing money monthly; (vi) Xponential's publicly reported SSS and AUV metrics misleadingly exclude underperforming stores; (vii) over 60% of Xponential's revenue is one-time and non-recurring; and (viii) at least 30 Xponential stores had been permanently closed. On this news, the price of Xponential common stock fell more than 37%.

Then, on December 7, 2023, Businessweek published an article titled“Club Pilates, Pure Barre Owners Say Xponential Left Them Bankrupt” which stated that Businessweek had interviewed dozens of former business partners, employees, and franchisees of Xponential who revealed that Xponential misled many franchisees into a“financial nightmare.” The article further stated defendant Geisler“has a track record of combative management, deploying growth-at-all-costs tactics and unleashing aggressive reprisals against anyone who gets in his way.” On this news, the price of Xponential common stock fell more than 26% over two trading days.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Xponential shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form .

