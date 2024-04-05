CAJ Spring 2024 Mentorship Program Matches 67 Journalists With Mentors

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TORONTO, Canada – The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce 67 early and mid-career journalists have been successfully matched with mentors as part of the tenth round of its semi-annual mentorship program.

“It is incredible to witness the continued growth of our mentorship program since it began in those early dark days of the pandemic,” said Brent Jolly, CAJ president.“The demand for professional guidance and sharing of practical experiences is a time-honoured tradition in the world of journalism. Our mentorship program is an exceptional opportunity for members of the association to work collaboratively with each other, share knowledge, and to develop invaluable professional skills.”

Throughout the spring and early summer, mentees will be working with mentors from across the country, mediums, and platforms. Mentors had the option to select mentees for a full six-week individual or group mentorship, or have a one-hour conversation. This allowed flexibility for mentors' busy schedules, and allowed for more young and mid-career journalists to participate in this round of the program.

The CAJ received a total of 103 applications for this round of the mentorship program. As a competitive program, applications were first evaluated by a panel of committee members and then shared with individual mentors. Mentors, then, made the final determination about which mentees they would work with.

Read the list of matches

